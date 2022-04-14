Gami (GAMI) Tokenomics
WHAT IS GAMI? #GAMI GAMI is a play-to-earn blockchain-based gaming studio, leveraging AR, VR, and NFT technologies to give gamers the ultimate playing experiences and reward them for their enjoyment. This new gaming world begins with two epic games.
LAST WARRIORS™ #GAMI Enter into the ring in a fast-paced close combat fighting game with weapons of your choice using AR. Battle against players around the world, enter tournaments, and taste victory as you earn and bring glory to your Empire! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6gUdWcnFYw
WHY CHOOSE GAMI? #GAMI We have made growth & sustainability of the platform our central focus, ensuring every stake holder can enjoy and benefit from the platform.
GAMES Two games will be released in 2022. First game (Knockout Wars) will be available by end of March for Beta testing by the community. Second game (Last Warriors) will be ready for Beta testing in the summer.
Gami (GAMI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gami (GAMI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Gami (GAMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gami (GAMI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GAMI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GAMI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GAMI's tokenomics, explore GAMI token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.