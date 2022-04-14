Gap Tooth Lizard ($GAPPY) Tokenomics

Gap Tooth Lizard ($GAPPY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Gap Tooth Lizard ($GAPPY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Gap Tooth Lizard ($GAPPY) Information

The celebration of World Computer Money and where it will take us as a society as well as a civilization. We love ethereum and we love vitalik as well as we champion all things that are righteous in the world. We like to dunk on wizards and on purple blockchains. We make memes unlike any project before us and would dare say we produce more than any other token on any chain. We will save all lizards in the entire world eventually.

Official Website:
https://flaunch.gg/base/coin/0xfca9fc2cb2dde04732ad07e4bb73db8cc8bfed1d

Gap Tooth Lizard ($GAPPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gap Tooth Lizard ($GAPPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.96M
$ 2.96M$ 2.96M
Total Supply:
$ 101.91B
$ 101.91B$ 101.91B
Circulating Supply:
$ 101.91B
$ 101.91B$ 101.91B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.96M
$ 2.96M$ 2.96M
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Gap Tooth Lizard ($GAPPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Gap Tooth Lizard ($GAPPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $GAPPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $GAPPY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $GAPPY's tokenomics, explore $GAPPY token's live price!

$GAPPY Price Prediction

Want to know where $GAPPY might be heading? Our $GAPPY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.