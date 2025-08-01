What is Garlicoin (GRLC)

Garlicoin is a new, freshly baked cryptocurrency, born from the shitposts of Reddit. Garlicoin formed on a few simple fundamentals - cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in Garlicoin being a triumphant success: 40 second block times allow for blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community.

