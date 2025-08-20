What is GarudaX (GRDX)

GarudaX (GRDX) is the native utility token of Garuda DeFi, a decentralized finance platform operating on the Terra Classic network. It serves as the primary medium of exchange within the ecosystem, enabling users to pay for services, transaction fees, and platform utilities. GRDX incorporates a deflationary model, where a portion of tokens is periodically buyback and burned to reduce supply over time.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GarudaX (GRDX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

GarudaX Price Prediction (USD)

How much will GarudaX (GRDX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your GarudaX (GRDX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for GarudaX.

Check the GarudaX price prediction now!

GRDX to Local Currencies

Try Converter

GarudaX (GRDX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GarudaX (GRDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GRDX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GarudaX (GRDX) How much is GarudaX (GRDX) worth today? The live GRDX price in USD is 0.00508501 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GRDX to USD price? $ 0.00508501 . Check out The current price of GRDX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of GarudaX? The market cap for GRDX is $ 218.96K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GRDX? The circulating supply of GRDX is 43.05M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GRDX? GRDX achieved an ATH price of 0.00522435 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GRDX? GRDX saw an ATL price of 0.00497996 USD . What is the trading volume of GRDX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GRDX is -- USD . Will GRDX go higher this year? GRDX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GRDX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

GarudaX (GRDX) Important Industry Updates