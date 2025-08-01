What is Gary Gonesler (GONESLER)

Gary Gonesler is here to shake up the meme coin world. Unlike the countless Inu clones flooding the market, $GONESLER brings a fresh take, paying homage to the anticipated departure of Gary Gensler. Launched as a true community-driven project, $GONESLER came into existence stealthily, with no presale, zero taxes, and liquidity burned to protect the community. COMMUNITY TAKE OVER! The original developer burned their tokens, transferring full control to the community, now led by GonslerCTO. With the contract renounced and no formal roadmap, $GONESLER is powered purely by meme energy and community support. This coin is for the people, by the people—forever. Let $GONESLER lead the way in making meme coins great again.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gary Gonesler (GONESLER) Resource Official Website

Gary Gonesler (GONESLER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gary Gonesler (GONESLER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GONESLER token's extensive tokenomics now!