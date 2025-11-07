Not just a meme, $GASHY is a neon-powered movement on Solana. 🐾 Meme + NFT + Staking: A full ecosystem built for fun and rewards. ⚡ Community Raids + Contests: Energy that keeps the roar alive. 🎨 NFT Collections: Neon cat art with flex + culture value. 🔥 Holder Perks: Alpha drops, loyalty, and exclusive rewards. 🚀 Built different. Built to last. In a blockchain jungle ruled by dogs, a feral future has emerged. Gashy is not just a coin; it's an apex predator built on Solana—with a fixed supply, revoked authorities, and an unstoppable community. Roar with us!

Not just a meme, $GASHY is a neon-powered movement on Solana. 🐾 Meme + NFT + Staking: A full ecosystem built for fun and rewards. ⚡ Community Raids + Contests: Energy that keeps the roar alive. 🎨 NFT Collections: Neon cat art with flex + culture value. 🔥 Holder Perks: Alpha drops, loyalty, and exclusive rewards. 🚀 Built different. Built to last. In a blockchain jungle ruled by dogs, a feral future has emerged. Gashy is not just a coin; it's an apex predator built on Solana—with a fixed supply, revoked authorities, and an unstoppable community. Roar with us!