GASP Price (GASP)
GASP (GASP) is currently trading at 0.00196635 USD with a market cap of $ 155.70K USD. GASP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GASP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GASP price information.
During today, the price change of GASP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GASP to USD was $ -0.0013262535.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GASP to USD was $ -0.0015124735.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GASP to USD was $ -0.007467626967808271.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.29%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0013262535
|-67.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015124735
|-76.91%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007467626967808271
|-79.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of GASP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+6.17%
-4.29%
-41.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gasp is a decentralized exchange designed as an application-specic Layer 2 (L2) rollup with omnichain connectivity, leveraging EigenLayer’s restaked ETH for computation correctness and nalization. With a goal of being a consolidation layer for all crypto assets, the Gasp platform employs optimistic rollup technology to facilitate gas-free, native cross-chain swaps without reliance on traditional bridges, ensuring tokens retain their original L1 grade security.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of GASP (GASP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GASP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GASP to VND
₫51.74450025
|1 GASP to AUD
A$0.003028179
|1 GASP to GBP
￡0.0014747625
|1 GASP to EUR
€0.001691061
|1 GASP to USD
$0.00196635
|1 GASP to MYR
RM0.008297997
|1 GASP to TRY
₺0.0800107815
|1 GASP to JPY
¥0.28905345
|1 GASP to ARS
ARS$2.632313418
|1 GASP to RUB
₽0.157308
|1 GASP to INR
₹0.1725472125
|1 GASP to IDR
Rp32.235240744
|1 GASP to KRW
₩2.734838907
|1 GASP to PHP
₱0.1132027695
|1 GASP to EGP
￡E.0.095249994
|1 GASP to BRL
R$0.010814925
|1 GASP to CAD
C$0.0026938995
|1 GASP to BDT
৳0.2397963825
|1 GASP to NGN
₦3.0066474675
|1 GASP to UAH
₴0.081996795
|1 GASP to VES
Bs0.2477601
|1 GASP to CLP
$1.8994941
|1 GASP to PKR
Rs0.557027628
|1 GASP to KZT
₸1.057738992
|1 GASP to THB
฿0.0636507495
|1 GASP to TWD
NT$0.058951173
|1 GASP to AED
د.إ0.0072165045
|1 GASP to CHF
Fr0.00157308
|1 GASP to HKD
HK$0.015416184
|1 GASP to MAD
.د.م0.017893785
|1 GASP to MXN
$0.036810072
|1 GASP to PLN
zł0.0072558315
|1 GASP to RON
лв0.008612613
|1 GASP to SEK
kr0.018994941
|1 GASP to BGN
лв0.003303468
|1 GASP to HUF
Ft0.6761687745
|1 GASP to CZK
Kč0.041765274
|1 GASP to KWD
د.ك0.00059973675
|1 GASP to ILS
₪0.0067839075