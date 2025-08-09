Gasspas Price (GASS)
Gasspas (GASS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 1.16M USD. GASS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GASS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GASS price information.
During today, the price change of Gasspas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gasspas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gasspas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gasspas to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+11.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-89.88%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gasspas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.16%
+11.40%
+11.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Featured in Matt Furies latest book Cortex Vortex as Ratos nemesis. The character is also part of ZOGZ which confirms its real name. Matt Furie, the artist best known for creating Pepe the Frog, has been working on a new book. The news comes from his editor, who goes by the handle @beuys_on_sale_ on Instagram. In a recent post, the editor hinted at an upcoming project featuring new characters named Gasspas and Rato. Gasspas’s visual appearance can be inferred from the artwork. In one illustration, Gasspas is depicted looming over two rats (Rato and Wat), gazing down at them in a menacing way (an image that has circulated among collectors). This inferred that Gasspas is Ratos nemesis in the new book Cortex Vortex reinforced by community quips that “cats eat rats”. Gasspas debuted as part of ZOGZ, a collection of 111 original NFT character illustrations by Matt Furie launched in May 2023.
