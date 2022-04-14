Gauntlet USDC Prime Morpho Vault (GTUSDC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gauntlet USDC Prime Morpho Vault (GTUSDC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Gauntlet USDC Prime vault aims to optimize for risk-adjusted yield across large market cap and high liquidity collateral markets. Morpho Vaults are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets. Each vault is customizable and has a different risk profile. Curators are independent, third-party risk experts who use their expertise to offer various Morpho Vaults. Official Website: https://app.morpho.org/vault

Market Cap: $ 14.72K
Total Supply: $ 37.81M
Circulating Supply: $ 13.69K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 42.20M
All-Time High: $ 9.5
All-Time Low: $ 1.003
Current Price: $ 1.084

Understanding the tokenomics of Gauntlet USDC Prime Morpho Vault (GTUSDC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GTUSDC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GTUSDC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

