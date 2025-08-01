What is Gavun Wud (WUD)

WUD is the community-driven Polkadot memecoin uniting Web3 enthusiasts through memes, games, and NFTs inspired by Dr. Gavin Wood. WUD is a meme coin inspired by Gavin Wood, co-founder of Ethereum and Polkadot. Its mission is to unite WEB3 enthusiasts while onboarding new users into the Polkadot ecosystem through engaging meme art, NFTs, and gaming experiences. Utility: In Flappy Wud, the more $WUD you own, the more in-game perks you unlock. These perks include enhanced gameplay features, access to exclusive events, and increased rewards. Players who hold larger amounts of $WUD can benefit from boosts such as higher multipliers during the Flappening events, extra chances to earn rare NFTs, and special abilities within the game. These incentives encourage players to engage with the game while driving demand for $WUD in the Polkadot ecosystem.

