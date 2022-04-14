Gavun Wud (WUD) Tokenomics
WUD is the community-driven Polkadot memecoin uniting Web3 enthusiasts through memes, games, and NFTs inspired by Dr. Gavin Wood.
WUD is a meme coin inspired by Gavin Wood, co-founder of Ethereum and Polkadot. Its mission is to unite WEB3 enthusiasts while onboarding new users into the Polkadot ecosystem through engaging meme art, NFTs, and gaming experiences.
Utility: In Flappy Wud, the more $WUD you own, the more in-game perks you unlock. These perks include enhanced gameplay features, access to exclusive events, and increased rewards. Players who hold larger amounts of $WUD can benefit from boosts such as higher multipliers during the Flappening events, extra chances to earn rare NFTs, and special abilities within the game. These incentives encourage players to engage with the game while driving demand for $WUD in the Polkadot ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of Gavun Wud (WUD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WUD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WUD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
