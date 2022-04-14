GAY (GAY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GAY (GAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GAY (GAY) Information $GAY was created as a joke during a spaces. A community instantly formed. Dev sold and a movement was born. $GAY isn’t about if you are straight or gay. It's deeper. It's about bringing the word $gay back for everyone to say. The $GAY ticker quickly captured the hearts and minds of the crypto twitter, and the $GAY community rapidly evolved into a wide spread movement. The $GAY community is solely committed to revitalizing gay as a term of endearment and empowerment for all to enjoy. Official Website: https://gaysolana.xyz/ Buy GAY Now!

GAY (GAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GAY (GAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 23.45K $ 23.45K $ 23.45K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.45K $ 23.45K $ 23.45K All-Time High: $ 0.00293919 $ 0.00293919 $ 0.00293919 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002102 $ 0.00002102 $ 0.00002102 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

GAY (GAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GAY (GAY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GAY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GAY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

