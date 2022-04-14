Discover key insights into GearUp (GUP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

GearUp (GUP) Information

GearUp is a no-code and developer-friendly platform for building, testing, and deploying smart contracts.

It combines AI and DeFi into an ecosystem called DeFAi, allowing users of any skill level to create secure smart contracts without writing code.

Smart contracts power Web3, but most people can't build them safely. GearUp solves this by giving users full control over their contracts — no agents, no middlemen.

It empowers secure, transparent blockchain automation for individuals and businesses alike.