Geist FTM Price (GFTM)
Geist FTM (GFTM) is currently trading at 0.310669 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GFTM to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Geist FTM to USD was $ -0.01618059.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Geist FTM to USD was $ -0.0214462266.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Geist FTM to USD was $ -0.0801293328.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Geist FTM to USD was $ -0.24073363.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01618059
|-5.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0214462266
|-6.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0801293328
|-25.79%
|90 Days
|$ -0.24073363
|-43.65%
-0.05%
-5.01%
-7.11%
|1 GFTM to VND
₫8,175.254735
|1 GFTM to AUD
A$0.47843026
|1 GFTM to GBP
￡0.23300175
|1 GFTM to EUR
€0.26717534
|1 GFTM to USD
$0.310669
|1 GFTM to MYR
RM1.32655663
|1 GFTM to TRY
₺12.62869485
|1 GFTM to JPY
¥45.668343
|1 GFTM to ARS
ARS$423.83018325
|1 GFTM to RUB
₽24.85041331
|1 GFTM to INR
₹27.07791004
|1 GFTM to IDR
Rp5,092.93361136
|1 GFTM to KRW
₩431.48196072
|1 GFTM to PHP
₱17.93802806
|1 GFTM to EGP
￡E.15.12026023
|1 GFTM to BRL
R$1.72110626
|1 GFTM to CAD
C$0.42561653
|1 GFTM to BDT
৳37.9637518
|1 GFTM to NGN
₦476.48547206
|1 GFTM to UAH
₴12.97975082
|1 GFTM to VES
Bs38.212287
|1 GFTM to CLP
$300.727592
|1 GFTM to PKR
Rs88.00631432
|1 GFTM to KZT
₸168.56589271
|1 GFTM to THB
฿10.10295588
|1 GFTM to TWD
NT$9.23929606
|1 GFTM to AED
د.إ1.14015523
|1 GFTM to CHF
Fr0.2485352
|1 GFTM to HKD
HK$2.43875165
|1 GFTM to MAD
.د.م2.82087452
|1 GFTM to MXN
$5.87475079
|1 GFTM to PLN
zł1.14636861
|1 GFTM to RON
лв1.36073022
|1 GFTM to SEK
kr3.00416923
|1 GFTM to BGN
лв0.52503061
|1 GFTM to HUF
Ft107.05032402
|1 GFTM to CZK
Kč6.60171625
|1 GFTM to KWD
د.ك0.094754045
|1 GFTM to ILS
₪1.05938129