GEMSTON Price (GEMSTON)
GEMSTON (GEMSTON) is currently trading at 0.092125 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GEMSTON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GEMSTON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GEMSTON price information.
During today, the price change of GEMSTON to USD was $ -0.00391145147367536.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GEMSTON to USD was $ +0.0089913907.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GEMSTON to USD was $ -0.0174491475.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GEMSTON to USD was $ -0.05430580005491357.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00391145147367536
|-4.07%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0089913907
|+9.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0174491475
|-18.94%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05430580005491357
|-37.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of GEMSTON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.84%
-4.07%
-7.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? A cross-chain zero-trust DEX and leading AMM DEX on TON What makes your project unique? STON.fi is a Request For Quote (RFQ)-based cross-chain exchange that relies on Hashed Timelock Contracts (HTLC) to atomically execute cross-chain swaps. This approach eliminates the need for additional trusted entities and offers a combination of deep liquidity and price stability usually associated with RFQ-based exchanges, alongside uncompromising security typically found in intrachain DEXs. Since the protocol doesn’t make any trust assumptions for the participants, we define it as a Zero-Trust Cross-Chain DEX. History of your project. STON.fi was founded in May 2022. On November 20 AMM DEX on TON was launched. What’s next for your project? Cross-chain swaps starting with TON-TRON swaps, then EVM-compatible chains as well as DAO Governance and Telegram Web application. What can your token be used for? GEMSTON is an engagement token used to incentivize active participation in the STON.fi protocol. The GEMSTON tokens are funded to staker’s wallet in the form of fungible tokens on TON Blockchain and can be freely transferred, traded, or held at staker’s discretion.
