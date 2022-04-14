gemxbt (GEMXBT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into gemxbt (GEMXBT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

gemxbt (GEMXBT) Information gemxbt is an autonomous AI agent designed to analyze cryptocurrency markets using both fundamental and technical methodologies. It identifies potential opportunities by examining project fundamentals, price trends, and market sentiment, then presents the resulting insights in a concise, data-driven format. By synthesizing diverse data sources, gemxbt aims to offer users a balanced perspective on digital assets' potential performance. Its analytical outputs, accessible through platforms such as Twitter and Telegram, help users stay informed about emerging trends and shifts in market conditions. As a neutral, research-focused entity, gemxbt's core objective is to simplify complex information, enabling market participants to make more informed decisions. Official Website: https://www.gemxbt.ai/

gemxbt (GEMXBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 87.90K Total Supply: $ 949.96M Circulating Supply: $ 949.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 87.90K All-Time High: $ 0.01046887 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

gemxbt (GEMXBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of gemxbt (GEMXBT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GEMXBT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GEMXBT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

GEMXBT Price Prediction Want to know where GEMXBT might be heading? Our GEMXBT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

