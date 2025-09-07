More About QUANT

QUANT Price Info

QUANT Official Website

QUANT Tokenomics

QUANT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Gen Z Quant Logo

Gen Z Quant Price (QUANT)

Unlisted

1 QUANT to USD Live Price:

$0.00060215
$0.00060215$0.00060215
-5.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Gen Z Quant (QUANT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-07 09:33:43 (UTC+8)

Gen Z Quant (QUANT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00059487
$ 0.00059487$ 0.00059487
24H Low
$ 0.00064283
$ 0.00064283$ 0.00064283
24H High

$ 0.00059487
$ 0.00059487$ 0.00059487

$ 0.00064283
$ 0.00064283$ 0.00064283

$ 0.06486
$ 0.06486$ 0.06486

$ 0.00057632
$ 0.00057632$ 0.00057632

+0.98%

-6.05%

-11.95%

-11.95%

Gen Z Quant (QUANT) real-time price is $0.00060173. Over the past 24 hours, QUANT traded between a low of $ 0.00059487 and a high of $ 0.00064283, showing active market volatility. QUANT's all-time high price is $ 0.06486, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00057632.

In terms of short-term performance, QUANT has changed by +0.98% over the past hour, -6.05% over 24 hours, and -11.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Gen Z Quant (QUANT) Market Information

$ 601.63K
$ 601.63K$ 601.63K

--
----

$ 601.63K
$ 601.63K$ 601.63K

999.83M
999.83M 999.83M

999,832,615.61445
999,832,615.61445 999,832,615.61445

The current Market Cap of Gen Z Quant is $ 601.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QUANT is 999.83M, with a total supply of 999832615.61445. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 601.63K.

Gen Z Quant (QUANT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Gen Z Quant to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gen Z Quant to USD was $ -0.0001328794.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gen Z Quant to USD was $ -0.0001853499.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gen Z Quant to USD was $ -0.0003295379870861402.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-6.05%
30 Days$ -0.0001328794-22.08%
60 Days$ -0.0001853499-30.80%
90 Days$ -0.0003295379870861402-35.38%

What is Gen Z Quant (QUANT)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gen Z Quant (QUANT) Resource

Official Website

Gen Z Quant Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Gen Z Quant (QUANT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Gen Z Quant (QUANT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Gen Z Quant.

Check the Gen Z Quant price prediction now!

QUANT to Local Currencies

Gen Z Quant (QUANT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gen Z Quant (QUANT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QUANT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gen Z Quant (QUANT)

How much is Gen Z Quant (QUANT) worth today?
The live QUANT price in USD is 0.00060173 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current QUANT to USD price?
The current price of QUANT to USD is $ 0.00060173. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Gen Z Quant?
The market cap for QUANT is $ 601.63K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of QUANT?
The circulating supply of QUANT is 999.83M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of QUANT?
QUANT achieved an ATH price of 0.06486 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of QUANT?
QUANT saw an ATL price of 0.00057632 USD.
What is the trading volume of QUANT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for QUANT is -- USD.
Will QUANT go higher this year?
QUANT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out QUANT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-07 09:33:43 (UTC+8)

Gen Z Quant (QUANT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-06 06:54:00Industry Updates
Ethena Foundation Launches New $310 Million Buy-Back Program
09-05 15:06:00Industry Updates
Institutional Solana Current Holdings Overview: Total Holdings Rise to 8.887 Million Coins, Accounting for 1.55% of SOL's Current Total Supply
09-05 12:39:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap down 1.8% in 24 hours, altcoins broadly declining
09-05 02:06:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Spot Trading Volume on CEX Platforms Exceeds Bitcoin for the First Time in Seven Years in August
09-04 17:54:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI Net Outflow of $32.2 Million, XRP Net Inflow of $16.78 Million
09-04 13:57:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $300.5 million, while Ethereum spot ETFs experienced net outflows of $38.2 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.