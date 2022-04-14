GeneAlpha (GA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GeneAlpha (GA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GeneAlpha (GA) Information GeneAlpha is a Web3 price prediction infrastructure provider. It allows its users to build various prediction frameworks, such as classical machine learning models as well as LLM (Large Language Model)–based prediction agents. All of the models that users create can be sold in the GeneAlpha marketplace. GeneAlpha provides infrastructure for model training, tuning, and experimentation using genetic algorithms to create more accurate machine learning models for Web3 prediction. Official Website: https://genealpha.ai Buy GA Now!

GeneAlpha (GA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GeneAlpha (GA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 428.81K Total Supply: $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 5.70M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 752.30K All-Time High: $ 0.087988 All-Time Low: $ 0.052285 Current Price: $ 0.075162

GeneAlpha (GA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GeneAlpha (GA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GA's tokenomics, explore GA token's live price!

GA Price Prediction Want to know where GA might be heading? Our GA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

