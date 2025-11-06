Genesis Arena (GENESIS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001037 $ 0.00001037 $ 0.00001037 24H Low $ 0.00001371 $ 0.00001371 $ 0.00001371 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00001037$ 0.00001037 $ 0.00001037 24H High $ 0.00001371$ 0.00001371 $ 0.00001371 All Time High $ 0.00025849$ 0.00025849 $ 0.00025849 Lowest Price $ 0.00000998$ 0.00000998 $ 0.00000998 Price Change (1H) +0.79% Price Change (1D) +2.77% Price Change (7D) -18.20% Price Change (7D) -18.20%

Genesis Arena (GENESIS) real-time price is $0.00001133. Over the past 24 hours, GENESIS traded between a low of $ 0.00001037 and a high of $ 0.00001371, showing active market volatility. GENESIS's all-time high price is $ 0.00025849, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000998.

In terms of short-term performance, GENESIS has changed by +0.79% over the past hour, +2.77% over 24 hours, and -18.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Genesis Arena (GENESIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.33K$ 11.33K $ 11.33K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.33K$ 11.33K $ 11.33K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Genesis Arena is $ 11.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GENESIS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.33K.