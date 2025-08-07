What is Genesis Shards (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) is a whole new marketplace for pre-IDO tokens on NFTs powered by Polkadot. GS was created to usher in a new paradigm for DeFi transforming NFTs into a liquidity vehicle for pre-IDO tokens, and to introduce a whole new suite of DeFi products across multiple blockchains. Most pre-IDO transactions are currently being executed in OTC. With this come the problems of a) illiquidity and also b) the big problem of highly inconsistent OTC trade practices for pre-IDO tokens. Trades are often conducted by two parties in an uncertain environment with a high risk of default. GS aims to 'NFT-y' the OTC market - transforming NFTs into a liquidity vehicle for pre-IDO tokens. By wrapping time-locked fungible tokens into NFTs, Genesis Shards is creating a new marketplace for previously illiquid tokens. Also, investors will no longer have to worry about shady OTC deals with high default risk : they can simply utilize the safe, trustless pre-IDO liquidity provided by Genesis NFTs.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Genesis Shards (GS) Resource Official Website

Genesis Shards (GS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Genesis Shards (GS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GS token's extensive tokenomics now!