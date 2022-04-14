Genesis Shards (GS) Information

Genesis Shards (GS) is a whole new marketplace for pre-IDO tokens on NFTs powered by Polkadot. GS was created to usher in a new paradigm for DeFi transforming NFTs into a liquidity vehicle for pre-IDO tokens, and to introduce a whole new suite of DeFi products across multiple blockchains.

Most pre-IDO transactions are currently being executed in OTC. With this come the problems of a) illiquidity and also b) the big problem of highly inconsistent OTC trade practices for pre-IDO tokens. Trades are often conducted by two parties in an uncertain environment with a high risk of default.

GS aims to 'NFT-y' the OTC market - transforming NFTs into a liquidity vehicle for pre-IDO tokens. By wrapping time-locked fungible tokens into NFTs, Genesis Shards is creating a new marketplace for previously illiquid tokens. Also, investors will no longer have to worry about shady OTC deals with high default risk : they can simply utilize the safe, trustless pre-IDO liquidity provided by Genesis NFTs.