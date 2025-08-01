What is Genesis Worlds (GENESIS)

Genesis is a multicreator gaming universe, with a diverse community working together to achieve a common goal: A metaverse that will still be growing, evolving, and actively played in 100 years. To achieve this, development and management of Genesis will be decentralized, with governance decisions guided by the Genesis Foundation, and voted on by players using the GENESIS token. Genesis will run as a nonprofit, with all assets owned by and revenue earned by the Genesis Foundation reinvested in the long-term success of the game.

Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) Resource Official Website

Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GENESIS token's extensive tokenomics now!