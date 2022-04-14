GenieBot (GENIE) Tokenomics
GenieBot (GENIE) Information
GenieBot An AI-driven Telegram bot that effortlessly tackles project questions, updates its knowledge base with admin input, and smartly adapts to your whitepaper or website content. Discover a new level of convenience and efficiency in project support through Telegram.
Why Geniebot? The 24/7 nature of the crypto community means that users may ask in-depth questions at any time, and moderators might not always know the correct answer or be available to respond. Our AI-powered Telegram bot offers a simple and reliable solution to this challenge.
The bot learns all about your project and can chat with users just like a real person would. This means clear, friendly, and efficient communication for your users. The best part? While the bot is busy answering questions and keeping users informed, you're free to focus on the important tasks that move your project forward.
GenieBot (GENIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GenieBot (GENIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GenieBot (GENIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GenieBot (GENIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GENIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GENIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GENIE's tokenomics, explore GENIE token's live price!
GENIE Price Prediction
Want to know where GENIE might be heading? Our GENIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.