Genius X (GENSX) Tokenomics
Genius X (GENSX) Information
BLOCKCHAIN AGNOSTIC ACCELERATOR & LAUNCHPAD (1) To projects, we are the only evergreen accelerator (always open and running and not dependent on shareholders/sponsors), with a 100% customized acceleration services - no fixed-term/3-month group activities with a demo day that does not consider each project's own problem and challenge. Our engagement is typically long-term: we don't believe you can offer a project a lot of support within 3 months. Venture building takes time - a year or more, we are always there to make sure we do everything for projects at the right point of time. (2) To communities, we are the only tokenized accelerator, where we involve community in the venture building business and share with community the value and revenue generated at Genius X, through our GENSX tokens. Other accelerators are centralized / owned by institutions and do not involve community. Our team started building another DeFi protocol before launching Genius X. During their entrepreneurship journey, they gained a lot of valuable experience and learned some lessons, and they already realized a huge lack of truly value-adding support for Web3 founders to build their project. Therefore, we decided to launch Genius X to contribute to the Web3 venture building ecosystem by providing a unique, and really value-adding accelerator product. We have a current pipeline of projects for onboarding to Genius X, and we expect to onboard several of them in the rest of 2023. GENSX token has a very unique utility and value driver. According to Genius X's business model, it will earn tokens of many projects that it will accelerate, as well as fees from helping those projects raise funds and host IDOs (on the launchpad). 20% of all these earnings will be distributed to GENSX stakers.
Genius X (GENSX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Genius X (GENSX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Genius X (GENSX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Genius X (GENSX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GENSX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GENSX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GENSX's tokenomics, explore GENSX token's live price!
GENSX Price Prediction
Want to know where GENSX might be heading? Our GENSX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.