While DeFi provides many investment opportunities, managing capital is both complex and time-consuming. Due to thousands of tokens and liquidity pools, even intermediate and experienced users might not utilize investment opportunities to the full extent. What is even more confusing, DEXs and yield optimizers usually function as separate products, which limits yield optimization opportunities and negatively impacts user experience
Genius Yield is an answer to all of those concerns.
Genius Yield is the all-in-one DeFi platform, that combines concentrated liquidity DEX (“Genius DEX”) with an automated yield optimizer (“Smart Liquidity Vault”), built from the ground up to fully benefit from Cardano’s EUTxO-based ledger which would be accessible both to beginners and seasoned traders. Genius DEX doesn't utilize constant product formula, therefore it's the first Cardano DEX that effectively eliminates impermanent loss.
Genius Yield minimizes risk and maximizes profits in an intuitive, hassle-free way.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Genius Yield (GENS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Genius Yield (GENS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GENS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GENS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
