We believe you should own your own genome, the DNA blueprint of what makes you who you are, so we built Genomes.io. Genomes.io is a private and secure DNA data bank that puts you back in control of your genome utilising AMD SVS-ES Vault and blockchain technology. By addressing privacy, security and ownership concerns of DNA testing and sharing, we are building the world’s largest user-owned genomic data bank to secure the future of personalised medicine.
GENE is a deflationary utility token that pharmaceutical companies and research organisations use to offer users for querying their data. Genomes.io brokers the queries and it is up to individuals whether they want to approve this query. GENE is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.
Data buyers eg. Pharmaceutical companies and Research organisations will be able to set the price that they offer folks for each query. This will be translated into GENE tokens for costeffectiveness. This is why the tokens have value.
Understanding the tokenomics of GenomesDAO GENE ($GENE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $GENE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $GENE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
