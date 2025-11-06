Genopets (GENE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00577372 24H High $ 0.00662624 All Time High $ 37.83 Lowest Price $ 0.00512048 Price Change (1H) +0.10% Price Change (1D) +14.21% Price Change (7D) -3.90%

Genopets (GENE) real-time price is $0.00660131. Over the past 24 hours, GENE traded between a low of $ 0.00577372 and a high of $ 0.00662624, showing active market volatility. GENE's all-time high price is $ 37.83, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00512048.

In terms of short-term performance, GENE has changed by +0.10% over the past hour, +14.21% over 24 hours, and -3.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Genopets (GENE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 564.33K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 660.13K Circulation Supply 85.49M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Genopets is $ 564.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GENE is 85.49M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 660.13K.