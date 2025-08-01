What is GeoDB (GEO)

Geo token is a reward token of the official apps built on top of the Odin Protocol, such as the Wallace wallet. By using these apps and sharing your data, you can earn Geo tokens as a reward. These tokens can then be used to access advanced features on the Wallace wallet or can be used to buy data from the Odin Protocol's ecosystem by other companies and dApps. As more data is shared, it will be fed into AI and ML systems, allowing for better analysis and decision-making. Plus, users earn tokens anonymously.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GeoDB (GEO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

GeoDB (GEO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GeoDB (GEO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GEO token's extensive tokenomics now!