GeoDB (GEO) Information

Geo token is a reward token of the official apps built on top of the Odin Protocol, such as the Wallace wallet. By using these apps and sharing your data, you can earn Geo tokens as a reward. These tokens can then be used to access advanced features on the Wallace wallet or can be used to buy data from the Odin Protocol's ecosystem by other companies and dApps. As more data is shared, it will be fed into AI and ML systems, allowing for better analysis and decision-making. Plus, users earn tokens anonymously.