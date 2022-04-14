Discover key insights into Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) Information

Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) is a state-of-the-art technology company committed to facilitating positive social change of humanity by commercializing next-generation technologies within the sustainable energy, space, and computing industries.

GeometricLabs is at the forefront of emerging computing technologies with academic collaborators and leading-edge technology companies. As the Internet-of-Things grows from being on the ground to in outer space, we explore decentralized computing and finance to advance civilization.

GeometricLabs remains integral to this evolving space, applying a plethora of experience to the development of internal products and providing client services.

GeometricLabs provides full stack software development services integrating with Internet-of-Things (IoT), Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT), and cybersecurity.