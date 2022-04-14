Discover key insights into GeorgiaAI (GEAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

GeorgiaAI (GEAI) Information

AI-Powered SocialFi — Engineered for Real Community Growth The era of hype-driven marketing is over. The future is community-led.

Enter GeorgiaAI — your intelligent SocialFi campaign agent.

We are building an AI-powered launchpad where every campaign is run by Georgia, designed to turn 10 super-users into 10,000 brand ambassadors.

Through gamified experiences, personalized rewards, and smart automation, Georgia empowers communities to grow together and win together.

This isn’t just marketing. It’s SocialFi with purpose. Let’s get cooking. 🍳