Discover key insights into Get Out Frog (GOF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Get Out Frog (GOF) Information

GET OUT FROG, also known as “Me Obrigue” first appeared online in 2005 through a now-infamous (NSFW) photoshoot featuring adult star Next Door Nikki. The earliest known upload was by YouTuber kurat on November 1st, 2005.

It later spread across 4chan and Reddit, cementing its place as one of the earliest and most recognizable frog memes on the internet.

By 2011, the frog reemerged on Tumblr, where the caption “me obrigue” became a viral expression of defiance and attitude.