Geyser Price (GYSR)
Geyser (GYSR) is currently trading at 0.03691516 USD with a market cap of $ 359.20K USD. GYSR to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Geyser to USD was $ +0.00048993.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Geyser to USD was $ +0.0178740546.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Geyser to USD was $ +0.0187523327.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Geyser to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00048993
|+1.35%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0178740546
|+48.42%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0187523327
|+50.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Geyser: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.35%
-2.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is GYSR? GYSR is an open platform for on-chain incentives. As both a developer tool and an investment platform, GYSR is a crossroads for activity in decentralized finance. It makes yield farming and token distribution easier, more accessible, and safer for both the creator and the investor.
|1 GYSR to VND
₫971.4224354
|1 GYSR to AUD
A$0.057218498
|1 GYSR to GBP
￡0.0280555216
|1 GYSR to EUR
€0.0321161892
|1 GYSR to USD
$0.03691516
|1 GYSR to MYR
RM0.1576277332
|1 GYSR to TRY
₺1.5009704056
|1 GYSR to JPY
¥5.537274
|1 GYSR to ARS
ARS$50.6380015784
|1 GYSR to RUB
₽2.9960343856
|1 GYSR to INR
₹3.2311839548
|1 GYSR to IDR
Rp605.1664605504
|1 GYSR to KRW
₩51.8469730684
|1 GYSR to PHP
₱2.1525229796
|1 GYSR to EGP
￡E.1.7948150792
|1 GYSR to BRL
R$0.2063557444
|1 GYSR to CAD
C$0.0509429208
|1 GYSR to BDT
৳4.5102942488
|1 GYSR to NGN
₦56.5315068724
|1 GYSR to UAH
₴1.5389930204
|1 GYSR to VES
Bs4.54056468
|1 GYSR to CLP
$35.91845068
|1 GYSR to PKR
Rs10.4661861632
|1 GYSR to KZT
₸20.0733565532
|1 GYSR to THB
฿1.2134013092
|1 GYSR to TWD
NT$1.1045015872
|1 GYSR to AED
د.إ0.1354786372
|1 GYSR to CHF
Fr0.0299012796
|1 GYSR to HKD
HK$0.2894148544
|1 GYSR to MAD
.د.م0.3366662592
|1 GYSR to MXN
$0.7002805852
|1 GYSR to PLN
zł0.13843185
|1 GYSR to RON
лв0.164272462
|1 GYSR to SEK
kr0.3628760228
|1 GYSR to BGN
лв0.0631249236
|1 GYSR to HUF
Ft12.95722116
|1 GYSR to CZK
Kč0.7962600012
|1 GYSR to KWD
د.ك0.01129603896
|1 GYSR to ILS
₪0.1258806956