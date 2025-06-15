GGEZ1 Price (GGEZ1)
The live price of GGEZ1 (GGEZ1) today is 0.087381 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 155.30M USD. GGEZ1 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GGEZ1 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GGEZ1 price change within the day is +0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.78B USD
Get real-time price updates of the GGEZ1 to USD price
During today, the price change of GGEZ1 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GGEZ1 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GGEZ1 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GGEZ1 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.04%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GGEZ1: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
+0.04%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GGEZ1 is a Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem specializing in the tokenization sustainability assets to create stable, transparent, and asset-backed cryptocurrencies. By combining Regenerative Finance (ReFi) principles with blockchain technology, GGEZ1 addresses two critical global challenges: combating climate change and increasing financial inclusion. The platform facilitates real-world asset (RWA) tokenization through three core functions: a tokenization launchpad for asset owners to tokenize sustainability assets, a marketplace for sustainability-backed cryptocurrencies, and a Web3 distribution framework to ensure accessibility and liquidity across decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and exchanges.
