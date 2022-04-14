GGEZ1 (GGEZ1) Information

GGEZ1 is a Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem specializing in the tokenization sustainability assets to create stable, transparent, and asset-backed cryptocurrencies. By combining Regenerative Finance (ReFi) principles with blockchain technology, GGEZ1 addresses two critical global challenges: combating climate change and increasing financial inclusion.

The platform facilitates real-world asset (RWA) tokenization through three core functions: a tokenization launchpad for asset owners to tokenize sustainability assets, a marketplace for sustainability-backed cryptocurrencies, and a Web3 distribution framework to ensure accessibility and liquidity across decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and exchanges.