The memecoin ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op was launched using Clanker's advanced autonomous memecoin launchpad on the Base blockchain. Clanker is an AI-powered "tokenbot" that simplifies the process of creating tokens, making it as straightforward as posting a message on social media. This particular memecoin has gained significant attention, becoming a topic of discussion on platforms like Farcaster, where it was highlighted for its rapid rise and impact in the crypto community. It's part of a broader trend where AI agents and tools like Clanker are used to deploy tokens that can quickly go viral and achieve substantial market capitalization.
ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op (GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op (GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.