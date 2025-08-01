Ghibli Mubarak Price (GMUBARAK)
Ghibli Mubarak (GMUBARAK) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 63.54K USD. GMUBARAK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GMUBARAK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GMUBARAK price information.
During today, the price change of Ghibli Mubarak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ghibli Mubarak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ghibli Mubarak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ghibli Mubarak to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-60.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-18.50%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ghibli Mubarak: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
-1.49%
+1.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GMUBARAK is a decentralized memecoin on the BNB Chain with no team, no taxes, and no presale. Inspired by cultural symbolism and driven entirely by its community, the project represents a movement centered on organic growth, transparency, and user-led momentum. GMUBARAK’s purpose is to celebrate community power and offer a resilient, self-sustaining asset in the memecoin space. With zero developer control and 100% of the supply in circulation, it stands as a statement of trustless, narrative-driven crypto culture.
