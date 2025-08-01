What is Ghibli Mubarak (GMUBARAK)

GMUBARAK is a decentralized memecoin on the BNB Chain with no team, no taxes, and no presale. Inspired by cultural symbolism and driven entirely by its community, the project represents a movement centered on organic growth, transparency, and user-led momentum. GMUBARAK’s purpose is to celebrate community power and offer a resilient, self-sustaining asset in the memecoin space. With zero developer control and 100% of the supply in circulation, it stands as a statement of trustless, narrative-driven crypto culture.

Ghibli Mubarak (GMUBARAK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Ghibli Mubarak (GMUBARAK) Tokenomics

