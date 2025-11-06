GHOSTFI (GHOSTFI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00008613 $ 0.00008613 $ 0.00008613 24H Low $ 0.00009941 $ 0.00009941 $ 0.00009941 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00008613$ 0.00008613 $ 0.00008613 24H High $ 0.00009941$ 0.00009941 $ 0.00009941 All Time High $ 0.00017462$ 0.00017462 $ 0.00017462 Lowest Price $ 0.00007309$ 0.00007309 $ 0.00007309 Price Change (1H) +2.20% Price Change (1D) -8.34% Price Change (7D) -25.38% Price Change (7D) -25.38%

GHOSTFI (GHOSTFI) real-time price is $0.00008803. Over the past 24 hours, GHOSTFI traded between a low of $ 0.00008613 and a high of $ 0.00009941, showing active market volatility. GHOSTFI's all-time high price is $ 0.00017462, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00007309.

In terms of short-term performance, GHOSTFI has changed by +2.20% over the past hour, -8.34% over 24 hours, and -25.38% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GHOSTFI (GHOSTFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 88.01K$ 88.01K $ 88.01K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 88.01K$ 88.01K $ 88.01K Circulation Supply 999.80M 999.80M 999.80M Total Supply 999,798,790.9424254 999,798,790.9424254 999,798,790.9424254

The current Market Cap of GHOSTFI is $ 88.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GHOSTFI is 999.80M, with a total supply of 999798790.9424254. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.01K.