Giant Token Price (GTAN)
-0.38%
+28.56%
--
--
Giant Token (GTAN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GTAN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GTAN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, GTAN has changed by -0.38% over the past hour, +28.56% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Giant Token is $ 360.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GTAN is 377.27T, with a total supply of 377265184639246.7. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 360.65K.
During today, the price change of Giant Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Giant Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Giant Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Giant Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+28.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Giant Token ($GTAN) is a groundbreaking African charity-focused digital currency project that leverages the power of blockchain technology to create a tangible and transparent impact. Beyond its function as a secure and efficient digital asset, GTAN is built on a core mission to uplift underprivileged communities in Africa, providing essential aid to those who need it most, including widows, widowers, and the elderly. The project's unique structure ensures a continuous flow of support, enhancing local communities and fostering lasting, positive change. The $GTAN ecosystem is designed to be a beacon of transparency and accountability. By utilizing blockchain technology, every transaction and every donation is recorded on an immutable public ledger. This level of transparency eliminates the intermediaries often found in traditional charity models, ensuring that funds go directly to beneficiaries and that donors can see the real-world impact of their contributions. This creates a secure and trustworthy environment for all stakeholders, from project partners to individual community members. $GTAN offers a unique investment opportunity that seamlessly blends financial returns with a powerful social mission. A key part of our innovative tokenomics is the transaction tax system, where a small percentage of every trade is automatically allocated to a dedicated charity wallet. This sustainable business model ensures that the project’s success is directly tied to the positive change it creates, providing a continuous and growing source of funding for our charitable initiatives. For investors, $GTAN is more than just a digital asset; it is a means of participating in a powerful movement for social good. A portion of each transaction is distributed as reflections to all token holders, providing a passive income stream simply for holding the token. This dual-purpose model allows investors to not only position themselves for potential profits in the rapidly growing world of cryptocurrency but also to make a tangible difference in the world. As the demand for socially responsible investing (SRI) continues to rise, $GTAN is perfectly positioned to appeal to a new generation of investors who prioritize projects that align with their values. Our community is the heart of the Giant Token project. By investing in $GTAN, you're not just buying a token—you’re joining a global community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about using cryptocurrency to solve real-world problems. This engaged and passionate community is a vital component of the project's long-term success, driving awareness, and helping to identify and support new charitable causes. Finally, Giant Token ($GTAN) represents the future of philanthropy—a future where technology, finance, and social responsibility converge. It's a testament to the idea that a digital currency can be a force for profound, positive change. Join us in building a better future, one transaction at a time.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Giant Token (GTAN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Giant Token (GTAN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Giant Token.
Check the Giant Token price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Giant Token (GTAN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GTAN token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-17 18:11:00
|Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
|08-17 11:15:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
|08-16 16:39:00
|Industry Updates
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
|08-16 14:30:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
|08-16 04:04:00
|Currency Policy
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
|08-15 19:17:00
|Industry Updates
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.