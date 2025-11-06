Gibape (GIB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00122181$ 0.00122181 $ 0.00122181 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) -11.72% Price Change (7D) -11.72%

Gibape (GIB) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GIB traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GIB's all-time high price is $ 0.00122181, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GIB has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -11.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Gibape (GIB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.68K$ 28.68K $ 28.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.68K$ 28.68K $ 28.68K Circulation Supply 852.69M 852.69M 852.69M Total Supply 852,686,694.8236679 852,686,694.8236679 852,686,694.8236679

The current Market Cap of Gibape is $ 28.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GIB is 852.69M, with a total supply of 852686694.8236679. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.68K.