The GIC Sports Network (GIC) is an innovative platform leveraging blockchain technology to bridge the gap between the sports world and the digital space. Designed for athletes, fans, and investors, GIC offers various tools to facilitate direct engagement and investment in sports assets, from athlete tokens to exclusive NFTs. Our comprehensive ecosystem introduces new ways to engage with and fund the sports industry, driving digital transformation within sports.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GIC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.