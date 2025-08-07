What is GICTrade (GICT)

GIC is developing a revolutionary blockchain-based trading ecosystem across forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrency. Initially focused on forex futures and options, the GIC Trading Ecosystem will use the GIC utility coin (GICT) to facilitate underlying trades and track on the blockchain. GIC is also democratising access to the market-maker function allowing anyone to act as a broker; revolutionising the world of trading. Key Features: -Blockchain powered trading - Immutable open ledger guaranteeing security and transparency of transactions -Low fees and charges - Eliminating layers and focus on P2P interactions allow for a no swap, no commission, low spread experience -Market-maker access - GIC is offering the game-changing ability for anyone, trader or broker, to act as market-maker with no setup or ongoing costs -Seamless crypto-to-fiat exchange - Fully-fledged cryptocurrency exchange to be run alongside the core trading platforms.

