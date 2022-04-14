GIFT (GIFT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GIFT (GIFT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GIFT (GIFT) Information GIFT Gold ($GIFT) is a gold stablecoin backed 1:1 by real physical gold, issued by Ubuntu Tribe (UTribe) — a real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem officially registered as Ubuntu Uhuru. ✅ Audited, insured, and securely stored in regulated gold vaults across Zurich, Stuttgart, Dubai, and Copenhagen ✅ Fractional ownership available with blockchain based tokens ✅Redeemable as physical gold Looking to buy digital gold near me? GIFT Gold offers a globally accessible solution for anyone seeking fractional gold ownership, a regulated gold token, and a safe, blockchain-based way to buy gold online — no matter where you are. Join the future of gold investing with one of the best gold-backed stablecoins trusted worldwide. Official Website: https://utribe.one Buy GIFT Now!

GIFT (GIFT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GIFT (GIFT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 372.23K $ 372.23K $ 372.23K Total Supply: $ 3.14M $ 3.14M $ 3.14M Circulating Supply: $ 3.14M $ 3.14M $ 3.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 372.23K $ 372.23K $ 372.23K All-Time High: $ 0.11855 $ 0.11855 $ 0.11855 All-Time Low: $ 0.118325 $ 0.118325 $ 0.118325 Current Price: $ 0.118541 $ 0.118541 $ 0.118541 Learn more about GIFT (GIFT) price

GIFT (GIFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GIFT (GIFT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GIFT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GIFT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GIFT's tokenomics, explore GIFT token's live price!

