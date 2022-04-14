Giga Stacy (STACY) Information

Giga Stacy is a memecoin deployed on the Solana blockchain.

STACY is a community run project that is focused on celebrating women and self-improvement. Using both the power of memes and community, STACY aims to advocate for women’s issues and create an environment that encourages more women to explore and enter the world of crypto.

Giga Stacy is a purely volunteer-based project, and as such, it has no formal team or roadmap.