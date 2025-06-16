Gigadad Price (GIGADAD)
The live price of Gigadad (GIGADAD) today is 0.0000678 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 67.71K USD. GIGADAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gigadad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gigadad price change within the day is -28.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.88M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GIGADAD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GIGADAD price information.
During today, the price change of Gigadad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gigadad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gigadad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gigadad to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-28.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gigadad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
-28.43%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GigaDad is what happens when testosterone meets tech. He’s GigaChad’s father, mentor. Raised on steak, forged in bull runs, and powered by pure degeneracy, GigaDad doesn’t trade—he dominates. He once rugged a rug pull just to prove a point. He grills with one hand, snipes shitcoins with the other, and still has time to remind you he’s disappointed in your portfolio. GigaDad isn’t here to play nice—he’s here to meme hard, stack harder, and leave a trail of liquidated shorts behind him.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Gigadad (GIGADAD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GIGADAD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GIGADAD to VND
₫1.784157
|1 GIGADAD to AUD
A$0.000103734
|1 GIGADAD to GBP
￡0.000049494
|1 GIGADAD to EUR
€0.000058308
|1 GIGADAD to USD
$0.0000678
|1 GIGADAD to MYR
RM0.000287472
|1 GIGADAD to TRY
₺0.002670642
|1 GIGADAD to JPY
¥0.009770658
|1 GIGADAD to RUB
₽0.00541044
|1 GIGADAD to INR
₹0.005838258
|1 GIGADAD to IDR
Rp1.111475232
|1 GIGADAD to KRW
₩0.092622936
|1 GIGADAD to PHP
₱0.003801546
|1 GIGADAD to EGP
￡E.0.003370338
|1 GIGADAD to BRL
R$0.000375612
|1 GIGADAD to CAD
C$0.00009153
|1 GIGADAD to BDT
৳0.008291262
|1 GIGADAD to NGN
₦0.10462896
|1 GIGADAD to UAH
₴0.002814378
|1 GIGADAD to VES
Bs0.00678
|1 GIGADAD to PKR
Rs0.019184688
|1 GIGADAD to KZT
₸0.034804452
|1 GIGADAD to THB
฿0.002195364
|1 GIGADAD to TWD
NT$0.002002812
|1 GIGADAD to AED
د.إ0.000248826
|1 GIGADAD to CHF
Fr0.000054918
|1 GIGADAD to HKD
HK$0.000531552
|1 GIGADAD to MAD
.د.م0.000617658
|1 GIGADAD to MXN
$0.001285488