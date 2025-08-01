GIGAETH Price (GETH)
GIGAETH (GETH) is currently trading at 3,651.14 USD with a market cap of $ 10.08M USD. GETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of GIGAETH to USD was $ -214.249606024936.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GIGAETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GIGAETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GIGAETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -214.249606024936
|-5.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GIGAETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
-5.54%
+0.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GIGAETH is an automated strategy that combines multiple ETH yield sources into a single token. It earns staking rewards through wstETH, lending interest through aETH, trading fees from the wstETH-aETH pool, and additional DeFi incentives when available. Users get exposure to all these yields without managing separate positions. What can GIGAETH be used for? GIGAETH can be: Held for automatic yield accumulation from multiple sources Supplied to the Omnipool as liquidity to farm additional rewards Used as collateral in Hydration's borrowing markets to access liquidity without selling Traded for other assets when needed Used in leverage strategies by borrowing additional ETH to purchase more GIGAETH.
Understanding the tokenomics of GIGAETH (GETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GETH token's extensive tokenomics now!
