GIGAGIRL ($GIGI) on Solana is an exciting and unique project with the tagline "Where Girls Go Giga & Degens Follow." It blends meme-coin culture with vibrant crypto communities, creating an energetic and fun ecosystem. By holding $GIGI tokens, users can earn GIGACHAD (GIGA) as a reward, incentivizing active participation. Built on Solana’s fast and low-cost blockchain, GIGAGIRL offers seamless transactions and aims to foster a strong, dynamic community in the DeFi and NFT space. With a focus on pop culture and humor, it appeals to degens and meme-coin enthusiasts. If you’re looking for a fun, high-potential project, $GIGI is worth checking out!
Understanding the tokenomics of GIGAGIRL (GIGI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GIGI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GIGI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
