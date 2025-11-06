Gimo Staked 0G (ST0G) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.18 $ 1.18 $ 1.18 24H Low $ 1.27 $ 1.27 $ 1.27 24H High 24H Low $ 1.18$ 1.18 $ 1.18 24H High $ 1.27$ 1.27 $ 1.27 All Time High $ 3.34$ 3.34 $ 3.34 Lowest Price $ 1.049$ 1.049 $ 1.049 Price Change (1H) +0.06% Price Change (1D) -0.62% Price Change (7D) -13.91% Price Change (7D) -13.91%

Gimo Staked 0G (ST0G) real-time price is $1.22. Over the past 24 hours, ST0G traded between a low of $ 1.18 and a high of $ 1.27, showing active market volatility. ST0G's all-time high price is $ 3.34, while its all-time low price is $ 1.049.

In terms of short-term performance, ST0G has changed by +0.06% over the past hour, -0.62% over 24 hours, and -13.91% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Gimo Staked 0G (ST0G) Market Information

Market Cap $ 124.27K$ 124.27K $ 124.27K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 124.27K$ 124.27K $ 124.27K Circulation Supply 100.86K 100.86K 100.86K Total Supply 100,861.3732484176 100,861.3732484176 100,861.3732484176

The current Market Cap of Gimo Staked 0G is $ 124.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ST0G is 100.86K, with a total supply of 100861.3732484176. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 124.27K.