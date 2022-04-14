Ging Gong Kaew (GGK) Tokenomics
Ging, Gong and Kaew. The cute Capybara siblings newly named at Khao Kheow Zoo.
The naming process had a total of 94000 votes and posts with these capybaras has surpassed 1 million views.
Every day there are posts of them exceeding 100000 views. We believe in time there will be international interest in these animals similar to the phenomenon of Moo Deng the Pygmy Hippo
This is a memecoin on Solana with a growing and active community
Understanding the tokenomics of Ging Gong Kaew (GGK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GGK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GGK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.