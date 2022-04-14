girl economy ai (GIRLE) Tokenomics
girl economy AI is the fund of funds for fertility science on Solana. Created by AthenaDAO contributors, a leading DeSci DAO that launched from BIO Protocol’s first cohort, to address the reproducibility crisis in research. girl economy AI gamifies scientific research by using AI agents that give community and contributors access to information to decide which experiments they believe are replicable. Experiments are planned and exposure to the outcomes of the experiment associated tokens is managed via the $GIRLE token on daos.fun.
Understanding the tokenomics of girl economy ai (GIRLE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GIRLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GIRLE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.